Ilford AC are mourning the death of runner Peter Ryan

Three years ago at the Forres Harriers 10K - Peter Ryan (left) with former Waltham Forest-based race walker Alex Ross (Pic: Ilford AC) Archant

Ilford Athletics Club are mourning the death of one of their leading lights, Pete Ryan, who died peacefully in his sleep last week.

He battled pancreatic cancer in his final years and a was lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter who enjoyed watching football - having viewed Thursday evening’s match on television before going to bed for what would be the final time.

Peter, aged 66, a retired police constable, was a proud Yorkshireman who moved south in the 70s and stayed in the area.

He was a tall man with a long stride and a formidable athlete in both running and race walking events, at a variety of distances, and one who also represented the British Police in representative matches.

His best moment came at Newmarket in 2003 when he won the British 100 Miles’ Walking Championship in 19 hours, 57 minutes and 35 seconds.