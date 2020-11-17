Search

Advanced search

Ilford AC are mourning the death of runner Peter Ryan

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 17 November 2020

Three years ago at the Forres Harriers 10K - Peter Ryan (left) with former Waltham Forest-based race walker Alex Ross (Pic: Ilford AC)

Three years ago at the Forres Harriers 10K - Peter Ryan (left) with former Waltham Forest-based race walker Alex Ross (Pic: Ilford AC)

Archant

Ilford Athletics Club are mourning the death of one of their leading lights, Pete Ryan, who died peacefully in his sleep last week.

He battled pancreatic cancer in his final years and a was lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter who enjoyed watching football - having viewed Thursday evening’s match on television before going to bed for what would be the final time.

You may also want to watch:

Peter, aged 66, a retired police constable, was a proud Yorkshireman who moved south in the 70s and stayed in the area.

He was a tall man with a long stride and a formidable athlete in both running and race walking events, at a variety of distances, and one who also represented the British Police in representative matches.

His best moment came at Newmarket in 2003 when he won the British 100 Miles’ Walking Championship in 19 hours, 57 minutes and 35 seconds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford AC are mourning the death of runner Peter Ryan

Three years ago at the Forres Harriers 10K - Peter Ryan (left) with former Waltham Forest-based race walker Alex Ross (Pic: Ilford AC)

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan more pleased with 10k run record than second round progress

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a shot (pic Nigel French/PA)

Mont Rose College students with severe mobility issues oppose development which removes car-park

Mont Rose College's student union wrote a letter to councillors opposing a proposed development that would mean disabled students lose their car-park. Picture: KO Architects

Ilford man charged in connection with drug offences

Abed Lama has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a County Lines police operation. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead medic urges NHS staff to speak out about mental health struggles

Adam Gray featured on BBC One documentary Ambulance. Picture: Ryan McNamara/LAS