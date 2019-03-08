Search

Ilofrd suffer defeat to rivals Marshalls Red

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 March 2019

Ilford firsts lost 36-20 to Marshalls Red in Essex Met League Division Five (pic: Ilford Netball Club)

A round-up of the latest matches involving Ilford Netball Club sides

Ilford’s hopes of survival in Essex Met League Division Five were dealt a blow with a 36-20 defeat to Marshalls Red.

Despite the result, Amy Lucas was named Ilford’s player of the match after a good display which saw her perform well both at centre and wing attack.

In Division Nine, Ilford’s seconds endured their worst defeat of the season so far as they went down 38-13 against Sapphire C.

The match was played in difficult conditions, which made things tough for both sides as Ilford slipped to a heavy defeat.

There was disappointment too for Ilford’s thirds as they went down 20-15 in their Division 12 clash against Aeonian fourths.

The wind had a huge bearing on proceedings, which ultimately affected Ilford’s chances of getting the better of their Aeonian rivals.

It was a disappointing week for Ilford sides, who will all aim to improve when they next take to the court.

