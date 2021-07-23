Hornchurch look to snap losing streak against Colchester

Published: 10:00 AM July 23, 2021

Hornchurch will be looking to break a recent run of losses when they host Colchester this weekend.

The Harrow Lodge side were beaten in the Essex T20 Cup semi-final by Brentwood last Sunday, following a third consecutive Hamro Foundation Essex League loss to Premier Division leaders Chelmsford the day before.

Hornchurch’s T20 campaign came to an end after a strong performance by Brentwood, who went on to win the final against Wanstead later that day.

After winning the toss and batting, Hornchurch chalked up 127-6 from their 20 overs - led by a quickfire 56 off 45 balls from skipper Billy Gordon.

But Brentwood chased down the target in the 14th over to win by nine wickets, as Chris Green smashed an unbeaten 48 from just 19 deliveries – hitting six sixes along the way.

In the four-wicket league loss at Chelmsford last Saturday, Hornchurch were bowled out for 164 in the 55th over as Merv Westfield top scored with 55 and James Clifford claimed 7-47.

The hosts eclipsed their target in the 46th over despite the efforts of Adeel Malik, who finished with 4-49 from 21 overs.

Chelmsford’s Ben and James Clifford were the top scorers with 41 and 32 respectively.