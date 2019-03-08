Search

Judo: Heart of Oak youngsters impress at UEL

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 November 2019

Heart of Oak youngsters celebrate their recent success

Heart of Oak youngsters celebrate their recent success

Heart of Oak Judo Club had plenty of success at a two-day event at University of East London's SportsDock.

Although only fielding a small team, the quality of their judo shone through with Khadijah Bukhari fighting in only her second high-level event and securing a bronze medal.

Phoenix Anegbeh won gold in the same category, whiel Musa and Dawud Bukhari both fought hard but missed out on the podium.

Chris Mungo also foght well without reward, alongside boys' team captain Morgan James, who took silver and bronze in two divisions.

Mercedes Anegbeh added another bronze and sister Angel, the girls' team captain, secured gold in the heavyweight division.

Coaches Trevor and Marvin James said: "All the judo athletes are now demonstrating a deeper understanding in how you secure a winning performance and with this understanding Heart of Oak are hopeful for two if not three new black belts come the new year."

