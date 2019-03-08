Heart of Oak duo bag medals

Heart Of Oak took its two top fighters to Wolver Hampton Walsall University Campus for the Heart Of England Open Judo Championships.

It attracted fighters from the home nations including Scotland, Wales, and Ireland for the event that kick starts the season.

Team captain Phillip Chinuwba bagged a silver medal in the U90kg weight division in the senior section and opened his account to point scoring for advancement to Black Belt.

HOOK second in command was Morgan James faced a difficult task in order to assist his transition to senior competition and so had entered him into more than one of the age banded events.

In the senior section he came fifth but in his age banded section brought home a bronze medal.

Both had a tough weekend feeling the oppositions strength and durability, this experience was needed to help them step up to the ranks of young men categories of Judo.