Judo: Heart of Oak duo impress at English Open

PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 February 2020

Heart of Oak's Angel Anegbeh and Morgan James face the camera

Archant

Heart of Oak Judo Club's Angel Anegbeh and Morgan James impressed at the English Open.

Competing in the cadet age band, the competition attracted fights from as far as Scotland as well as the Northern Home Counties, making it a tough event.

James was one of 20 hopefuls in his category and had six bouts, ending up in the bronze-medal bout as he finished fifth overall.

Clubmate Anegbeh, meanwhile, had no easier path to the podium, but finished with a well-earned bronze medal.

Coach Trevor James said: "Both are developing well into seasoned judoka to be reckoned with at any competition. Heart of Oak progress to their next challenge and more success."

