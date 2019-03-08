Search

Anegbeh sisters claim medals at national championships

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019

Heart of Oak members face the camera at the British Schools Judo Championships (pic: Heart of Oak)

Heart of Oak siblings Angel and Crystal Anegbeh both had something to celebrate at the British Schools’ Championships in Sheffield.

Crystal was able to collect a silver medal in Yorkshire, while sister Angle took bronze.

Heart of Oak clubmate Philip Chinwuba returned from the competition with a bronze medal for his efforts, after representing Davenant Foundation School in Loughton and producing a string of superb displays.

Heart of Oak team captain Morgan James was also in action in Sheffield, but lost his bronze-medal match when representing the Palmer Catholic Academy in Ilford.

Misael Cesaldi was also representing Palmer Catholic Academy and was named Heart of Oak’s joint man of the match, along with Isaac Newton Academy pupil Dawud Bukhari, who was joined at the event by his brother Musa.

All three performed well on the day, but were sadly unable to medal on this occasion.

