Hainault Roads cyclists take in Eastern Counties Cycling Festival

Two Hainault Roads cyclists were in action at the Eastern Counties Cycling Festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Owing to a spate of injuries leading up to the ever-popular event, Hainault Roads could only field entrants in two races.

The evergreen Graham Mann rode the 100k randonnee on Monday morning at an average speed of 17.3mph and was first rider home.

Graham Lawrenson was also present and clocked 26 minutes and 16 seconds in the 10-mile time trial on the E91 course at Leaden Roding on Monday afternoon.

Both Mann and Lawrenson were able to deliver positive results this early in the campaign, something which bodes well for the months ahead.

Hainault Roads are always keen to recruit new members and anyone interested in joining the successful racers, or those who just fancy a social Sunday ride, should contact Billy Godfrey on 0208 550 3049 or find the club on Facebook.