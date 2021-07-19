Lawrenson clocks Hainault Roads Club record

Published: 2:00 PM July 19, 2021

Graham Lawrenson set a new 15-mile time trial club record for Hainault Roads Club at an Eastern Counties event.

Lawrenson was keen to take part over the new distance on the E9 course starting and finishing at Leaden Roding.

And the early 8am start meant the roads were relatively traffic-free, with only a light breeze and temperatures comfortable.

A couple of riders had to miss the event due to Covid isolation but there were 28 on the start line and everyone got round safely, even one who had to rush home to collect his forgotten bike and kit!

Lawrenson recorded a time of 37 minutes 55 seconds to finish 15th and set a new club record for the intermediate distance as the event was won by Colin Ward (Essex Roads) in 31.01.

Hainault Roads Club is always keen to recruit so if you want to join the successful racers or just fancy a social Sunday ride, contact Billy Godfrey on 0208 550 3049 or see their Facebook page.