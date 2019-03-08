Cycling: Hainault Road Club mourn former champion Anne Mann

Anne Mann in racing action Archant

Hainault Road Cycling Club are mourning the passing of former champion Anne Mann.

Made a life member of the club following her 1983 demolition of the women's national 24-hour record with 438 miles, which would have placed her fifth in the men's National Championships on the same day and merited a mention in the Guinness Book of Records, Mann's record remained unbroken for 10 years.

As a racing cyclist, Anne enjoyed the comradeship of all the other Hainault Ladies Team led by long-time friend Ann Illingworth and, combined with Fran Browning and Jean Burrow, were successful in many National Championship team wins and National team records.

Anne was an integral part of the team which set the following records: National Best all Rounder team (1982), 10-mile National Team record (1980, 1981, 1982), 25-mile National Team Record (1980), 30-mile National Team Record (1981), 50-mile National Team Record (1981) and 12-hour National Team Record (1982).

Anne also came third in the National Championship 100-mile and maybe her crowning achievement in 1983 was breaking the 24-hour National Record with 438 miles which also made the Guinness Book of Records.

Not content with her success at cycling, in 1984 she took up running and completed two marathons and numerous half-marathons with husband Graham and took great delight in beating him at both distances.