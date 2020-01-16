No doubting Thomas loves it on the mud as he leads the way for ELR in Watford race

East London Runners Alice Barrett at the Disney World half-marathon Archant

East London Runners were out in force in Watford on Sunday for race four of the Cross-Country League.

East London REunners at the Mince Pie revenge duathlon East London REunners at the Mince Pie revenge duathlon

Thomas Grimes is having a great series and this time he crossed the line in 37 minutes 22 seconds for 13th place.

John Henry clocked 38.14 for 23rd with Billy Rayner in 58th, Mark Moir 85th and Peter Craik in 86th to complete those in the top 100.

For the women, Kasia Stachowiak battled home in 50.44 for 36th place with Chloe Millan not far behind as she crossed the line in 51.25 for 41st.

Maud Hodson was 55th with Lauren Kelly 66th and Catriona Hoult 77th.

The combined team event saw East London ninth of 19, with the women's A team 10th and the men's A team seventh and the B team one place behind.

The other big event at the weekend was the Mince Pies Revenge Duathlon at the Velopark where competitors had a two-mile run followed by a 10-mile bike ride and ending with a one-mile run.

First of the East London athletes was Dan Senior who clocked 50.07 for 17th place.

Thomas Burrard-Lucas was not far behind in 20th with a time of 51.57, with Michael Bamford 27th and Louis Le Roux 30th.

The club's leading female was Sarah Burns who clocked 55.49 for 48th place.

There was a fine run by Jose Rodriguez in the Country to Capital 43-mile race on Saturday.

He came home in five hours 30 minutes 45 seconds which was enough for a fine third place.

Paula Bedford was also in the race and crossed the line in just over eight hours to be 10th in the W40 category.

Further afield, Alice Barrett made her way to sunny Florida for the Walt Disney World half-marathon.

It is her favourite race ever and she clocked 2:40.10 to finish 7,420th on the day.

Two runners braved the mud and hills of Alexandra Palace for the latest Met League cross-country race with Hodson clocking 45.01 for 171st with Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera crossing in 55.15 for 226th.

Finally, Jamie Xavier was 34th in the Run Through the Queen Elizabeth Park 10k on Saturday as he clocked 43.11.