Woodford Green's Raymond rewarded at Indoor Championships

Danny Raymond of Woodford Green Archant

The Woodford Green highlight at the English Indoor Age Group Championships was a fine bronze medal for Danny Raymond in the under-17 800m, while Shona Vincent achieved a notable personal best in the under-17 60m.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A small Woodford contingent competed at the Championships in Sheffield, which this year clashed not only with the National Cross-Country, but also the senior British Championships.

Vincent was first up and after a comfortable heat (7.87) she needed a personal best of 7.70 to finish third in her semi-final and qualify for the final as fifth fastest overall.

Her final performance was not as fast, as she clocked 7.80 to finish eighth, albeit this was still inside her previous best.

You may also want to watch:

Sikiru Onigbanjo also ran the 60m, in the under-20 men's event.

He too qualified automatically to the semi-final, with 7.09 for second in his heat, but an improvement to 7.04 was insufficient to progress to the final.

Raymond found the physicality of the indoor 800m challenging in his heat, with a strong finish leaving him just outside automatic qualification in third, but enough to go through in 1.59.36.

He learnt from that experience and in a much slower final the following day avoided getting drawn into the initial tussle up front against athletes who were all a year older.

Raymond held the inside line as the pace picked up on the final lap and was then able to finish fastest of all to snatch bronze in 2.01.66 as the top four finished less than three tenths of a second apart.

In the field, multi-eventer Amelia MacDonald chose to contest the high jump only, but a season's best of 1.57 metres was not enough to make an impact on the under-20 final.