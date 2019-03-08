Hockey: Gr-eight win for Old Loughts women
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 November 2019
Old Loughts women extended their lead at the top of the East League One South table to four points with an emphatic 8-0 win over Chelmsford seconds.
They made a superb start against their nearest rivals, scoring three times inside 15 minutes to take control.
Miranda Baldwin found the target with a penalty corner strike, before Grace Kumar and Jenny McLeod added further goals to effectively end the game as a contest.
Baldwin made it 4-0 with her second penalty corner before the break and McLeod added her second within the first two minutes of the second period.
McLeod completed her hat-trick with 20 minutes still remaining to extend the advantage to 6-0 and clinical Loughts refused to ease off in the closing stages.
Emily Holmes thumped home a penalty corner for their seventh goal and Laura Oglesby finished from close range to complete the rout.
Loughts host Bishop's Stortford on Saturday (1pm).