Hockey: Gr-eight win for Old Loughts women

Old Loughts women face the camera Archant

Old Loughts women extended their lead at the top of the East League One South table to four points with an emphatic 8-0 win over Chelmsford seconds.

They made a superb start against their nearest rivals, scoring three times inside 15 minutes to take control.

Miranda Baldwin found the target with a penalty corner strike, before Grace Kumar and Jenny McLeod added further goals to effectively end the game as a contest.

Baldwin made it 4-0 with her second penalty corner before the break and McLeod added her second within the first two minutes of the second period.

McLeod completed her hat-trick with 20 minutes still remaining to extend the advantage to 6-0 and clinical Loughts refused to ease off in the closing stages.

Emily Holmes thumped home a penalty corner for their seventh goal and Laura Oglesby finished from close range to complete the rout.

Loughts host Bishop's Stortford on Saturday (1pm).