Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn finished in the points at Monaco E-Prix

Published: 11:30 AM May 12, 2021

Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn finished in the points during a pretty crazy Monaco E-Prix last Sunday around the prestigious city centre streets of Monte Carlo.

The 27-year-old, who drives for India-owned Mahindra Racing, battled with his fellow 24 drivers for the first time on the near 3.3km historic Grand Prix track since the FIA Formula E World Championship series began staging a round in the Principality in 2015.

In this fourth edition of Monaco E-Prix overtaking was expected to be difficult, however Lynn came through in ninth place to add two points to move to 23 points overall to stay 14th in the Drivers' Championship.

Defending ABB FIA Formula E World champion, Portugal's DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix Da Costa, overtook New Zealand's Mitch Evans in his Jaguar Racing car that completely ran out of energy in the closing moments to claim his first victory of the season.

Holland's Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing also overtook Evans, who eventually crossed the line third, to finish second which was enough to take him top of the Drivers’ Championship with 62 points, with fellow countryman Nyck De Vries five points behing on 57 and Evans on 54.

“It was a pretty crazy race," Lynn said. "Within the top 10 there was a lot of jostling for position but we were all going around in circles with each other.

"The race as a whole was a good spectacle and it was great for Formula E to race on the full track at Monaco.

"I think the season so far has gone pretty well. As a team, we’re on almost the same amount of points than all of last season, so we are growing and improving.

"We have a brand new powertrain, which is fast and efficient, and there’s been a lot of changes, so I feel pretty proud because there’s been some good highlights and also moments that we’ve learnt from, but we’ve been looking quite strong all season.”

Rounds 8 and 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Puebla, Mexico on June 19-20.