Goodmayes racer Alex Lynn 'delighted' to get podium finish in Spain

Published: 10:30 AM April 28, 2021

Race winner Jake Dennis (GBR), BMW I Andretti Motorsport and Andre Lotterer (DEU), Tag Heuer Porsche and Alex Lynn (left) celebrate on the podium with the trophy during the Valencia E-Prix II at Valencia Circuit Ricardo Tormo - Credit: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Goodmayes-born Alex Lynn was delighted to get his first Formula E podium finish at Round 6 of DHL Valencia E-Prix in Spain last Sunday.

In fact this was the 27-year-old's highest ever finish since he began competing in the single-seater electric car racing series back in July 2017 at New York ePrix, USA, when on that occasion he failed to finish.

His previous highest finish was fifth in round 10 of last season's Berlin ePrix at Tempelhof Airport street circuit, in Germany.

The Mahindra Racing driver who was disqualified in the previous day's race, kept in touch with runaway leader and eventual round six winner from Nuneaton BMW i Andretti Motorsport's Jake Dennis.

Frenchman Norman Nato of ROKiT Venturi Racing was also in the chasing pack and nudged Lynn into the gravel in lap 19 but the former Formula One development driver recovered well and charged to a well-deserved debut third place podium appearance.

You may also want to watch:

Germany's André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) came between the two British drivers to finish in second position.

Earlier in the season Lynn luckily escaped injuries after suffering a horrendous crash during round two of the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia in February.

"This is my first Formula E podium and it feels great," he said. "Hats off to Jake (Denis) as he led from the front.

"It was our plan to stay behind but you are at risk of someone making a mistake, especially when you are in a train. We got a bit unlucky, but we recovered nicely, so thanks to the team. It feels super sweet to be up here spraying the champagne."

Lynn moves to 15th in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with 21 points while Holland's Nyck de Vries of Mercedes EQ Formula E Team leads the way with 57 points, 11 clear from fellow team-mate Belgium's Stoffel Vandoorne with Sam Bird from South London's Jaguar Racing third on 43 points.

Formula E next heads to the Principality of Monaco for round seven of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on May 8.

It was announced last week that ExCeL London in Custom House will host rounds 12 and 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the weekend of July 24-25.