News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Goodmayes Primary pupils enjoy their own 'Euros'

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:30 AM July 22, 2021   
The reception to year two team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary

The reception to year two team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary - Credit: Nicky Skinner

Goodmayes Primary School have been running Saturday morning football clubs for pupils in the second part of the summer term.

And during the recent European Championships, they held their own tournaments for two age categories - with 'England' teams winning both.

Sports coach Nicky Skinner said: "The clubs have been a great success and the children have enjoyed them immensely!"

The year three to six team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary with Jintana Jamieson and Nicky Skinner

The year three to six team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary with Jintana Jamieson and Nicky Skinner - Credit: Nicky Skinner

Headteacher Samina Jaffar added: "On the occasions I have attended the clubs, some of the children have displayed fantastic football skills and shown potential.

"We could be looking at future stars in the making!"

You may also want to watch:

The winning reception to year two team included Sharan, Ojas, Dylan, Taanish and captain Rayan.

Meanwhile, the successful year three to six squad was made up of Qasim, captain Patryk, Yaqub, Ilyas and Edris.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen boy sexually assaulted on Redbridge bus: Image of wanted man released
  2. 2 Letter: High-density housing plans in Redbridge
  3. 3 Man taken to 'heart attack centre' after Barkingside crash
  1. 4 Man in stable condition after Barkingside crash
  2. 5 Ilford mother 'could have been saved' and NHS 'failed' her, family tells inquest
  3. 6 Redbridge Tories call for council reform after monkey costume scandal
  4. 7 Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car
  5. 8 Plans for retail park development move step closer
  6. 9 Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train
  7. 10 Man dies in hospital after Gants Hill fire
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbridge Libraries has apologised after an animal costume featuring genitalia was worn at a children's reading event.

‘Inappropriate’ monkey costume retired by company after library controversy

Daniel Gayne

person
Caise Bidounga was sentenced to more than five years in jail for a series of sexual assaults in Wanstead last September

Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Ilford man for series of sexual offences in Roding Valley Park

Daniel Gayne

person
Complaints flood in from Redbridge libraries event

MP slams 'if you've got it, flaunt it' comment on explicit monkey costume

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police wish to speak to this man after a pedestrian was punched and robbed in Ilford

Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon