Goodmayes Primary pupils enjoy their own 'Euros'

Published: 8:30 AM July 22, 2021

The reception to year two team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary - Credit: Nicky Skinner

Goodmayes Primary School have been running Saturday morning football clubs for pupils in the second part of the summer term.

And during the recent European Championships, they held their own tournaments for two age categories - with 'England' teams winning both.

Sports coach Nicky Skinner said: "The clubs have been a great success and the children have enjoyed them immensely!"

The year three to six team celebrate at Goodmayes Primary with Jintana Jamieson and Nicky Skinner - Credit: Nicky Skinner

Headteacher Samina Jaffar added: "On the occasions I have attended the clubs, some of the children have displayed fantastic football skills and shown potential.

"We could be looking at future stars in the making!"

The winning reception to year two team included Sharan, Ojas, Dylan, Taanish and captain Rayan.

Meanwhile, the successful year three to six squad was made up of Qasim, captain Patryk, Yaqub, Ilyas and Edris.