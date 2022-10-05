Redbridge boss Christou relishing Romford test

Emmanuel Robe of Romford and Bradley Bennett of Redbridge battle for the ball in August - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge boss George Christou is looking forward to locking horns with Romford once again in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

Motormen welcome their rivals to Oakside Stadium on Saturday, hoping to complete a quick double over Steve Butterworth's men following their 3-2 success in mid-August.

And they go into their latest derby on the back of a rampant 6-0 home win over Clapton, which left Christou's men three points clear at the top of the table.

"Romford are a really strong outfit, probably the best side we've played last season and this at our level," said Christou.

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Nathan Okoye of Redbridge battle for the ball in August - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"They've got a really good manager, a lot of step three and four players and are very capable of holding their own.

"If they'd had that team last season, they would've been nowhere near relegation.

"It will be a tough game, but we know what we've got to do and we're looking forward to it.

"It's strange that teams are playing others twice in the first 10 matches but we will get Romford out of the way, unless we draw them in a cup competition.

"On the day at their place, they could've won and a draw would've probably been the fair result, but we nicked it in the last minute. Since then, both sides have improved."

Joe Elliott fired Redbridge in front against Clapton after just two minutes last Friday and Michael Pindy converted a cross from Solomon Ogunwomoju to double the advantage.

Pindy turned provider to set up Samraj Gill for the third, with with Miles Peterkin showing a great touch to make it 4-0 at the break.

Heavy rain made conditions difficult on the night, but Motormen added two more in the second half through Tony Martin, set up by Ogunwomoju and new signing Daniel Okah.

"I felt for Clapton a bit. They're a very young group and we're in good form, scoring goals, with a lot of confidence," added Christou.

Redbridge manager George Christou looks on during his side's win over Romford in August - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"They felt the wrath of it. It was only a matter of time before we started [scoring more goals], with so many chances and good performances.

"Credit to the boys, for keeping level-headed with a delayed kick-off and the conditions. They did really well."

Redbridge face another derby on Monday when they make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium for an Essex Senior Cup tie against Ilford.

The Foxes fell to a 6-1 loss at Saffron Walden last weekend and the winners will visit West Essex or Holland.

"Anyone can get a spanking at Saffron Walden," said Christou.

"Ilford started the season really well. They've got a good manager [Richard Ponsford], and hungry, young players.

"It's a good chance to get some minutes into the boys who haven't been playing and a well deserved rest for the four or five who have played a lot of minutes and picked up some lumps and bumps."