Search

Advanced search

Old Loughts women look for fresh approach as fantastic five form leadership group

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 September 2019

Old Loughts women face the camera in pre-season

Old Loughts women face the camera in pre-season

Archant

Old Loughtonians women began the new East One South season with a 4-2 win over Letchworth at Luxborough Lane.

Old Loughts women won their opening game of the new seasonOld Loughts women won their opening game of the new season

Grace O'Malley-Kumar netted with a fine reverse-stick finish after five minutes, with Emily Holmes doubling the lead with a deft touch soon after.

Laura Oglesby converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0 on 20 minutes, but Letchworth hit back from their own corner.

Chelsey Toms made it 4-1 with a drag flick from another corner, before the visitors grabbed a second late on.

Manager Paul Holmes said: "Old Loughts are taking a new direction this season and five long standing members of the team have formed a new leadership group, driving ownership of the team's goals and standards from within the squad.

You may also want to watch:

"We have recruited well during the summer with returnees from university, an overseas recruit and the return of a number of former first-team stalwarts bolstering the squad that finished strongly last season.

"The goal for the season is promotion back to East Premier A with the blend of talented youth and experience looking to stand the ladies in good stead for the challenges ahead."

Toms, Oglesby, Faye Holmes, Imogen Padwick and Hannah Leiper are the five co-captains this season and Toms added: "After finishing last season on a six-game winning streak, we knew we had built something special and wanted to keep the momentum.

"We could sense the potential within our squad and we, as a group, decided to reclaim control of our future. It was always going to be a big job, and since our camaraderie stands out as one of our biggest strengths, it was unsurprising five of us stepped up together to share the load and ensure we have every chance in the battle for promotion this year.

"This was a brave and unusual move to make but we feel it was the right choice to best serve our team. We appointed a proactive manager, recruited a fantastic set of players and encouraged the creation of a club creche to support our parent-players with childcare on game days."

Old Loughts men begin the new Conference East season with a trip to Spencer this weekend.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Old Loughts women look for fresh approach as fantastic five form leadership group

Old Loughts women face the camera in pre-season

Daggers Dobson expects a different challenge against Chorley

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex desire key says ten Doeschate

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

O’s coach Embleton wants fans to stick by the players

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

‘Whodunnit’ murder mystery charity dinner at Woodford Green hotel

Prince Regent Hotel, Manor Road, Woodford Green. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists