Old Loughts women look for fresh approach as fantastic five form leadership group

Old Loughtonians women began the new East One South season with a 4-2 win over Letchworth at Luxborough Lane.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar netted with a fine reverse-stick finish after five minutes, with Emily Holmes doubling the lead with a deft touch soon after.

Laura Oglesby converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0 on 20 minutes, but Letchworth hit back from their own corner.

Chelsey Toms made it 4-1 with a drag flick from another corner, before the visitors grabbed a second late on.

Manager Paul Holmes said: "Old Loughts are taking a new direction this season and five long standing members of the team have formed a new leadership group, driving ownership of the team's goals and standards from within the squad.

"We have recruited well during the summer with returnees from university, an overseas recruit and the return of a number of former first-team stalwarts bolstering the squad that finished strongly last season.

"The goal for the season is promotion back to East Premier A with the blend of talented youth and experience looking to stand the ladies in good stead for the challenges ahead."

Toms, Oglesby, Faye Holmes, Imogen Padwick and Hannah Leiper are the five co-captains this season and Toms added: "After finishing last season on a six-game winning streak, we knew we had built something special and wanted to keep the momentum.

"We could sense the potential within our squad and we, as a group, decided to reclaim control of our future. It was always going to be a big job, and since our camaraderie stands out as one of our biggest strengths, it was unsurprising five of us stepped up together to share the load and ensure we have every chance in the battle for promotion this year.

"This was a brave and unusual move to make but we feel it was the right choice to best serve our team. We appointed a proactive manager, recruited a fantastic set of players and encouraged the creation of a club creche to support our parent-players with childcare on game days."

Old Loughts men begin the new Conference East season with a trip to Spencer this weekend.