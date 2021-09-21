Frenford Women's FC appoint Imrul Gazi in bid for competitive football

Published: 3:00 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM September 21, 2021

Frenford & MSA WFC face the camera after their first official training session - Credit: Alam Zaman

Frenford & MSA WFC have appointed former Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi as the man to lead them forward as they work towards competing in league football.

Gazi took over the reins at Bengal from Anwar Uddin back in 2016, staying in the role until August 2021.

He has enjoyed a month away from the sport and is now looking to slowly get himself back involved – starting with a challenge unknown to him.

“I’ve been spending time with the family, playing golf and not quite ready to come back into full-time football and men’s football,” Gazi admitted.

Frenford & MSA WFC taking instructions from new manager Imrul Gazi - Credit: Alam Zaman

“The opportunity with MSA Frenford came about, I have known the chairperson Yashmin Harun for a few years and she’s doing some amazing work with women’s football.

“She has been trying to set up and looking to set up an 11-a-side women’s team for a while. I live local and the ask for a short-term really suits me.

“The aim is to get a team ready to compete in a women’s league. I will be working alongside and mentoring a young coach Yasmin Hussain.

“I’m pleased to have Harrison Ward, who is a UEFA B qualified coach, who is currently the women’s first-team manager at Hutton FC.

“We had our first session on Monday, I didn’t know what to expect as I've got no experience with women’s football but I was pleasantly surprised.

“The talent they have at the club is impressive and it’s a good bunch that we can work with.

“It’s an amazing club and I'm really pleased to be involved at Frenford. The people involved are really enthusiastic and passionate about developing the women’s game.”

Frenford & MSA WFC players taking instructions from new manager Imrul Gazi - Credit: Alam Zaman

Yashmin, chair of Frenford and MSA WFC, said: “The addition of Imrul and Harry to the coaching staff indicates the direction and vision we have for the club.

“They are an experienced manager and coach who both bring a wealth of knowledge to the club which will benefit Yasmin, our coaches and more importantly our players.

“We are creating a platform for women from the community to get involved in football at all levels and have a player pathway from young girls all the way to women’s.

“Our aim is to establish an 11-a-side which will start competing in local leagues and competitions and am confident with the management staff we have now we will achieve this.

“These are exciting times for the club and I am looking forward to the journey we have ahead of us.”

The club is looking to recruit new players for training sessions that take place on Monday evenings from 7pm to 8.30pm.

