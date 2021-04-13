Getting players back out on the pitch was key says Frenford manager Forbes

Published: 12:00 PM April 13, 2021

Frenford in action against Barking at the Jack Carter Centre in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Frenford manager David Forbes insists the most important thing for him is getting players back out on the pitch while of course wanting to show they compete with teams from higher levels.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side make the short trip to Mayesbrook Park on Friday to take on Essex Senior League side West Essex on the back of a 1-1 draw with Isthmian South Central outfit Barking in their opening fixture of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

But the boss says the priority for him remains getting players back into action after dealing with three different national lockdowns which has prevented them from playing.

“Same as any competition we want to do well, but I won’t lie I just wanted to get people back out on pitch and trying to enjoy football, as this last lockdown has been tough,” Forbes said.

“There’s no pressure on the players to set targets, most teams are from higher levels so we will just enjoy the challenge.

“We played West Essex in a friendly just before lockdown which we won. They are a very strong side, who keep possession very well, so we know this game on Friday will be just as tough as the Barking game.

“As seen from their first game they know where the goal is, so defensively we will have to be good again.”

The Jack Carter Centre outfit managed to nab a 1-1 draw against Barking at home on Saturday after the visitors took the lead through Isaac Westendorf but were pegged back by a second-half screamer from Owen James.

“It was a excellent start for us. When we resumed training I was a little concerned with how bad fitness levels were and knew having opposition like Barking as first game back would be tough," added Forbes.

“The boys have knuckled down the last few weeks and showed grit and determination that we were showing before lockdown.

“Both teams created plenty of chances but as expected and what we talked about as a team before game.

“Barking had better possession for large parts of the game but our shape out of possession was excellent.

“I feel a draw was a fair result in the end, bearing in mind we had a goal cancelled out for offside and their goal was flagged as offside by a linesman, but strangely overruled by the referee.”