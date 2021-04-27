Pressure off Frenford players says manager David Forbes

Published: 12:00 PM April 27, 2021

Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Frenford manager David Forbes insists the players know there is no pressure on them as they use the Len Cordell Memorial Cup experience to prepare for next season.

Forbes’ side crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Hackney Wick at the weekend meaning they finished bottom of Group D after suffering two defeats and picking up a draw against Barking.

They will now compete in the Plate semi-finals which sees the four bottom clubs from each group battle it out.

Frenford will face Essex Senior League side Hoddesdon Town which they know will be another stern test for them.

“We have never played Hoddesdon before and not seen them play, so we've not got any expectations, we will see if we can patch a few players up and try to enjoy being out there,” Forbes said.

Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

You may also want to watch:

“Players know there’s no pressure on them, it’s all a slow build-up to be ready come August when the real stuff starts.

“As I said previously it has been good to get back playing and all 3 games in the group have been tough.

“Last Friday’s game was disappointing when we were only allowed on the pitch for a 10-minute warm-up. Paired with the fact we've come back after such a long lay-off, you expect better at this level of football and ultimately the injuries we picked up from that game has made it difficult for us.”

Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

The boss was however disappointed with the result against fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Hackney Wick in their final group stage match.

He added: “I was obviously a little disappointed with the result, as I thought we started well and played some good football in the first half.

“In the second half we looked a little bit leggy and didn’t really have any cutting edge. Wick took their chances and looked more dangerous in the second half and deserved the win.”

Frenford will now have to win this weekend to keep themselves playing competitive fixtures in the cup competition that has been set up by the Essex Senior League.