'Every match is tough,' says Frenford FC boss Forbes

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM October 13, 2021   
Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers

Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Tim Edwards

Frenford FC manager David Forbes insists every single match will be tough in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South league ahead of their clash with AFC Sudbury Reserves. 

Forbes and his side will welcome the Yellows to the Jack Carter Centre on Saturday as they look to build some more consistency. 

The boss did however admit they don’t know too much about their upcoming opponents. 

“We don’t know too much about Sudbury, only the fact they're a fairly young side, but every single game in this league is tough and Saturday will be no different,” Forbes said. 

“We just need to keep the performances up and hopefully the three points come this Saturday.” 

Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers

Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Tim Edwards

Frenford suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Ipswich Wanderers last weekend as Matthew Blake netted a brace and Teon Leggett also got on the score sheet. 

“To be fair we weren't too happy with the man in the middle and some major decisions impacted the scoreline. 

“However, Ipswich were the better side and after we missed a few good chances, their experience showed and they took advantage of their opportunities and controlled the game until the end. 

“Their form has been good and are the best team we have played so far.” 

Manager Forbes revealed they’re not happy with how they’ve started the season and must start finding some consistency in order to push up the league table. 

Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers

Frenford in action against Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Tim Edwards

“We have been massively disappointed with our results, but not our performances,” he said. 

“We have played well and created lots of chances most games but just not been getting the rub of the green.  

“We have struggled with consistency of having the same side due to injuries and hopefully once that tide turns we can turn results around.” 

Frenford have won three of their opening 15 fixtures, drawn five and lost seven games in that period. 

They have a run of home games where they’ll be hoping to improve their fortunes and pull themselves clear of the relegation zone. 

They face Harwich & Parkeston next weekend at home to end a run of four home fixtures in a row. 

