Frenford manager Forbes praises Len Cordell Memorial Cup for helping the return of football

Published: 1:30 PM May 4, 2021

Frenford manager David Forbes insists no one can fault how well the Len Cordell Memorial Cup has gone after his side’s time in the competition was brought to an end.

Forbes’ side were unable to fulfil their knockout stage tie with Hoddesdon Town due to the injuries they have amassed and not being able to call upon reserve team players - therefore it was given as an away walkover.

But regardless of that disappointment the boss believes it has helped his side get back playing, albeit with injuries mounting up in his squad.

“It was nice to get the boys back playing and it has definitely given us a base in terms of fitness for getting ready for the season after such a long lay-off,” Forbes said.

“Ultimately the return to actually playing games was probably too soon and with the rules not allowing use of reserve players it has left us thin on the ground.

Frenford in action against Hackney Wick in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

“You can’t fault the Essex Senior League in organising in a short space of time but in hindsight it was probably too early with not enough training.

“Just looking forward to getting back to real stuff now.”

Forbes was disappointed the fixture against Hoddesdon Town couldn’t be rescheduled to allow his squad the chance of progressing into the next round.

“Unfortunately due to injuries we were unable to fulfil the fixture as the competition rules didn’t even allow us to be able to use reserve team players and Hoddesdon refused to hold the game a week later or midweek to allow us to get a few back fit," he added.

“It’s now time that we concentrate on getting ready for the start of the season and we’ve already got some decent friendlies organised for July against Coggeshall Town, Hullbridge Sports and Hornchurch.”

Frenford will begin preparations ahead of the new Thurlow Nunn League First Division South season later this summer as they bid to build on a cup competition where they came up against teams from a higher level and take that into the new campaign.