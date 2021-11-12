Frenford football club gets UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 pitch makeover 

With only one week to go until the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 ticket ballot closes, loca football club Frenford showcased a giant 30m x 20m painting on their pitches, encouraging fans to not miss out on what is set to be the biggest women’s European sport event in history.

Founded in 1928, Frenford FC is one of the largest charity youth clubs in the country with over 5,000 young people attending annually and now also home to Frenford & MSA Women FC team, established in 2018.

Girls from the local team, surrounding schools and the Super 5 Women’s League were down to support the pitch painting and celebrate the lasting legacy set to benefit the women’s game from the success of the tournament.

England Goalkeeper, Mary Earps said of the impact the tournament could have on the grassroots game: “I think it's important that everyone gets behind the team as much as possible.

“I think it's great that we keep pushing the game forward in every community, in every county, all across the nation.

You may also want to watch:

“You can see a lot of the players in the England team have come from all different areas of the country so it's really important to keep building grassroots all across the country.”

Alongside Frenford FC, lionesses, celebrities and sports legends also reminded fans to apply for tickets today across their social channels.

Ian Wright, Sam Quek, Maggie Alphonsi and Ugo Monye are amongst those encouraging their followers to not miss out on applying for tickets to the tournament, held in England next year.

Fans are encouraged to maximise their chances of being successful through applying for multiple matches and with 31 matches across 10 venues in nine cities there are plenty of opportunities to be part of history.

The competition is on track to smash attendance records and all kicks off at Old Trafford on July, 6.

Sarina Wiegman’s England will face Austria in front of what is expected to be the biggest crowd for a UEFA Women’s EURO fixture to date and it’s a game Rio Ferdinand is already looking forward to.

He said: “The tournament kicks off at my old place, Old Trafford – I can still remember the buzz of playing in front of fans there, absolutely no feeling like it so it’s the perfect opening stage for the tournament.

"I’ll be getting the family down, it’ll be such a great environment and amazing for the kids to see these incredible role models.”

The tournament will then reach an expected record-breaking crescendo at Wembley Stadium on July, 31 with the attendance on track to surpass the current European record for a women’s game of 80,203 – set at London 2012.

Nine host cities have been selected for the tournament including Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.

Women’s football’s most highly-rated stars will be on show with seven of the eight FIFA World Cup 2019 quarter-finalists taking part.

Match ticket prices range from £5 to £50 with a family of four able to attend for £30, or £45 for England games, a semi-final or the final.

The UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 ticket ballot application window closes on 16 November. Don’t miss out and enter the public ballot for tickets, visit www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing