Youth is key this season for Ilford's new boss Morgan LaForce

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford will be looking to build upon last season's 10th-placed finish in the Essex Senior League under the new management of Morgan LaForce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

LaForce's appointment was announced by the club in early July, with former manager Martin Haywood moving into a director of football role.

And the new boss is confident with what he has seen so far and believes giving youth a chance will be key to any success.

"We have put together a really strong squad of players," he said.

"The team itself is really gelling well. I'm excited about the season and the committee are excited with what they have seen so far.

"We're going to go out and play football. I'm a great believer in giving youngsters a chance, it's something I did back when I first started.

"A lot of clubs don't do that, some just stick with what they know.

"I'm working very closely with the reserve team manager. They play on the Friday and one of the coaching team will go and watch them."

Despite a run of eight defeats in nine league games through November and December last season, Ilford recovered to finish comfortably in mid-table on 49 points.

As well as improving things on the pitch, LaForce is hoping he can grow the appeal of the club and get more people coming to watch them play home matches at Cricklefield Stadium.

He added: "I'm hoping we can get a lot of local people involved. That's what I've done in the past and it's worked successfully.

"It's a massive football club in the area. It's a sleeping giant and it just needs people to be aware.

"We're trying to get people to come and watch us if West Ham play away for example."