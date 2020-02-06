Search

FC Leytonstone youngsters on cloud nine

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 February 2020

FC Leytonstone under-13s face the camera

FC Leytonstone under-13s face the camera

Archant

FC Leytonstone under-13s took centre stage at the club with a 9-0 win over Stoke Newington at the weekend.

FC Leytonstone under-13s goalscorers face the cameraFC Leytonstone under-13s goalscorers face the camera

Having lost 3-1 a week earlier against Shoreditch, they were the club's only team in action this time around and saw Yunus Molvi continue his fine form with a hat-trick.

Essa Aarif added a brace, with Saf Patel, Adam Patel, Yakub Ghourab and Muhammad Issuf also getting on the scoresheet.

Yunus Vaid said: "It was a perfect win as Leytonstone went into the break 3-0 and continued with another six goals after the break.

"More importantly, goalkeeper Adam Patel got on the scoresheet from a spot-kick. We hope for more of the same next Saturday.

"The most important aspect was the passion, the passing and the movement. It was magnificent.

"This is the kind of performance you always dream about but unfortunately it doesn't happen each week. We wish to thank our sponsors NSL."

