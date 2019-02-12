Town prepare for busy period after free weekend

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The local club are set to play five games in the space of two-and-a-half weeks

Woodford Town are without a game on Saturday, but they have a busy schedule when they return to action again.

The local club, who currently play at Harlow Arena while work at their Ashton Playing Fields home continues, were left frustrated last weekend.

Dee Safer’s men were set to take on rivals Clapton at the Old Spotted Dog, but the wet weather saw it postponed.

Given local games at Ilford, Sporting Bengal United and Walthamstow took place on the same day, Town were left bemused by the decision to call it off.

Nevertheless, it gives them a little break ahead of their next encounter which is the start of a hectic period.

Town entertain Southend Manor at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday (February 19) and it is the first of four consecutive home games.

Between February 19 and March 9, Woods will play five matches in the division and they will hope to put together a lengthy winning run.