Takeley prove too strong for Town

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 August 2019

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dee Safer's team have now gone four games without a win in all competitions

Woodford Town have a little wait before they attempt to halt a three-game losing run.

Dee Safer's team, who began the new season with two wins in the Essex Senior League, have now gone four without a victory in all competitions.

After a disappointing exit out of the FA Cup to White Ensign on Wednesday, August 14, Town have lost back-to-back games in the division in recent days.

On Friday, only two evenings after the 3-1 extra-time defeat in the cup, Woodford went down by the same score to West Essex.

Sharn Quinn scored for Town, but the visitors netted twice in the final 20 minutes at Harlow Arena to take the victory.

Woodford were aiming to get back on track on Tuesday, also at home, but came up against a strong Takeley outfit.

Temi Babalola fired Safer's team into a fifth-minute lead, but it was not a sign of things to come for the home side.

Visiting Takeley responded in fine fashion and achieved a 4-1 win in front of 53 spectators.

Woods now have this weekend off before they return to action on Saturday, August 31.

