New Woodford Town boss Weare 'gutted' to only draw with Clapton

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 October 2019

Woodford Town's Dee Safer has moved into a director of football role

Woodford Town's Dee Safer has moved into a director of football role (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)



Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 1 Clapton 1

Newly-appointed Woodford Town manager Ross Weare was 'gutted' not to take three points against Clapton in a rain drenched encounter at the Harlow Arena.

The vociferous home fans were in fine voice all night and it looked like they would be treated to a much needed win as Tola Odedoyin powered home a close range header on the half hour mark.

But it was not to be for a young Woods side despite enough glimpses of their trademark slick passing game to suggest Weare's tenure will be a positive one.

A dogged Clapton grew into the game and got their rewards with a late leveller to leave the new boss disappointed but positive about the future.

"To concede so late was disappointing and we need to eradicate late lapses of concentration," Weare said.

"There were also a lot of positives to take moving forward and the future looks bright."

The club underwent a re-structuring with the management team late last week with former boss Dee Safer taking up the role of director of football to oversee all football related matter with a long term view focused on the return to the local area.

Ross Weare took on the role of manager and is now joined by Joe Gadsdon and Roy Darbo who were part of the promotion winning team at Hullbridge Sports last season.

Neil Day will continue his role as assistant manager.

