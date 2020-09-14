Woodford Town fall short in FA Cup clash at Waltham Abbey
PUBLISHED: 14:41 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 14 September 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
A thumping 44th minute header from prolific Non League marksmen Leon McKenzie was all that separated Woodford Town from Isthmian League South Central Waltham Abbey in an absorbing FA Cup tie.
Town travelled to Capershotts bottom of the Essex Senior League but were unrecognisable from the team that had failed to pick up a point in their first two games, more than matching the more illustrious hosts despite Mckenzie’s aerial intervention shortly before half-time.
Roared on by their typically vocal travelling support the Woods were always in the game and had their chances to take the game to penalties against a stubborn and experienced Abbey rearguard.
Despite some late pressure Woods could just not find the cutting edge required leaving Manager Dee Safer to dwell on the positives from a much improved performance from his side.
Woodford now Travel to Crofters on Tuesday night looking to pick up their first points of the season against a rejuvenated Sawbridgeworth Town side.
