Woodford set to start season calling Harlow Town 'home'

Jack Grosvenor in action for Woodford Town last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dee Safer's men have lost captain Jack Grosvenor to local outfit Walthamstow this summer and cannot return back to the Borough as soon as expected

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town will start their season playing at Harlow Town until their new ground at Ashton Playing Fields is completed.

The Woods had been hopeful of beginning the season at the 'Ashton Arena' as planned, but will still look for a positive start to the campaign, hoping to improve on an excellent sixth-place finish last term.

Dee Safer's team start their Essex Senior League campaign at Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday, August 3 before hosting Tower Hamlets in a mouth-watering midweek derby up the M11 in Harlow.

Woodford also have interest in national cup competitions, facing St Margaretsbury in the FA Vase later in the season and White Ensign in the FA Cup on Saturday, August 10.

You may also want to watch:

Ensign are a team Woodford know well having played out an entertaining friendly with them only two weeks ago.

Town have lost skipper Jack Grosvenor to local rivals Walthamstow this summer, but assistant manager Neil Day is pleased with the squad being built and the core of players that have returned to the club for the season ahead.

He said: "Despite the setback of the ground not being ready in time, support for the team has really begun to swell in the Woodford area and beyond.

"On the playing side we have retained the core of last year's squad which can only be good for continuity going forward."

Safer's team continue their pre season programme against landlords Harlow this week on Tuesday night.

The Hawks suffered relegation from the Isthmian Premier last season and will play in the Isthmian South Central Division this term.

Day added: "This will be a great test of where we're at. Fellow coach Ross (Weare) has done a great job with the lads this pre-season and it will be good to show our supporters there is a conveyor belt of fine young talent at the club."