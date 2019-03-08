Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woodford set to start season calling Harlow Town 'home'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 July 2019

Jack Grosvenor in action for Woodford Town last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Jack Grosvenor in action for Woodford Town last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dee Safer's men have lost captain Jack Grosvenor to local outfit Walthamstow this summer and cannot return back to the Borough as soon as expected

Woodford Town will start their season playing at Harlow Town until their new ground at Ashton Playing Fields is completed.

The Woods had been hopeful of beginning the season at the 'Ashton Arena' as planned, but will still look for a positive start to the campaign, hoping to improve on an excellent sixth-place finish last term.

Dee Safer's team start their Essex Senior League campaign at Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday, August 3 before hosting Tower Hamlets in a mouth-watering midweek derby up the M11 in Harlow.

Woodford also have interest in national cup competitions, facing St Margaretsbury in the FA Vase later in the season and White Ensign in the FA Cup on Saturday, August 10.

You may also want to watch:

Ensign are a team Woodford know well having played out an entertaining friendly with them only two weeks ago.

Town have lost skipper Jack Grosvenor to local rivals Walthamstow this summer, but assistant manager Neil Day is pleased with the squad being built and the core of players that have returned to the club for the season ahead.

He said: "Despite the setback of the ground not being ready in time, support for the team has really begun to swell in the Woodford area and beyond.

"On the playing side we have retained the core of last year's squad which can only be good for continuity going forward."

Safer's team continue their pre season programme against landlords Harlow this week on Tuesday night.

The Hawks suffered relegation from the Isthmian Premier last season and will play in the Isthmian South Central Division this term.

Day added: "This will be a great test of where we're at. Fellow coach Ross (Weare) has done a great job with the lads this pre-season and it will be good to show our supporters there is a conveyor belt of fine young talent at the club."

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Redbridge Council gives decision on 42-storey building on Bodgers site

Councillors looking at the model of a 42-storey building on the Bodgers site in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Families will live in ‘concealed boxes without sunlight’ if Recorder House and Bodgers towers go ahead, says architect

Courtyard view of the plans for the former Recorder building on High Road, Ilford. Picture: Polity

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Redbridge Council gives decision on 42-storey building on Bodgers site

Councillors looking at the model of a 42-storey building on the Bodgers site in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Families will live in ‘concealed boxes without sunlight’ if Recorder House and Bodgers towers go ahead, says architect

Courtyard view of the plans for the former Recorder building on High Road, Ilford. Picture: Polity

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford set to start season calling Harlow Town ‘home’

Jack Grosvenor in action for Woodford Town last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with improvements shown in Southend United encounter

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores and celebrates with Joe Quigley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists