Woodford Town bag first win of the season against Sporting Bengal
PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 October 2020
A second-half Jae Kelly goal was enough to give Woodford Town three points against Sporting Bengal United on Monday night, the first of a disappointing season so far.
Woodford weren’t at their fluent best but dug in for a defensive display, which delighted j-manager Dee Safer: “We battled hard tonight and it shows the value of clean sheets to keep you in games.
“My only regret was our fantastic fans weren’t there to see a win they very much deserved for their loyalty this season.”
Safer’s and Julian Charles’s team face a tough task at Saffron Walden Town this Saturday but he was confident his team could build upon their first win.
“We haven’t really been outplayed all season so we’ll give it a real good go, they’re a good side but so are we on our day and there is nothing to fear despite the relative positions in the table.”
Woodford will be hoping this is the turning point for them.
