Five star Woods are lords of the Manor.

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 September 2019

Tower Hamlets management during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Tower Hamlets management during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 5 Southend Manor 0

Woodford's Town losing streak came to a spectacular end as they hit five without reply against Southend Manor last Friday.

Dee Safer's Side had endured a nightmare run of 6 successive defeats but were quick out of the traps here to ensure an emphatic result.

You may also want to watch:

Spurred on by their vociferous supporters the Woods were on top for large parts of an entertaining encounter building up a three goal cushion at the break courtesy of Temi Babalola , Josh Steele and Normand Kebi slotting in at the near post after a fine team move.

The visitors showed more resistance after the break but Woodford moved through the gears to cement their mid-table spot with 16-year-old sub Marcus Painter & debutant VA Naktorious adding to the score line.

Woods visit Stansted next Saturday in a game Assistant Manager Neil Day believes will be a big test of where his team stand at this point of the season.

Day said: "Fair to say we've had a hard time of late but this result was a great relief and hopefully gives us a foundation to move on from.

"Stansted away is always tough but if we want to kick on we need to eek out some results on the bounce to stay within some sort of striking distance of the top-we need to go their confident and try impose ourselves on the game-from their anything can happen."

