Health and safety issues force Woods to postpone Southend clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 December 2018

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The Woods will play their final match of the year this Saturday at St Margaretsbury

Woodford Town’s scheduled Essex Senior League match with Southend Manor last Friday night was postponed due to health and safety reasons.

Dee Safer’s team were preparing to take on the lowly side looking to play their final home match of 2018.

It didn’t go ahead, however, after a gas and heating issue at the Woods’ temporary Harlow Arena home.

A club statement posted at 3.38pm – four hours before kick-off – read: “We regret to announce that due to health and safety reasons, involving gas and heating, our match against Southend Manor has been postponed.

“These are circumstances outside of our control, but we are announcing this at the earliest time possible to avoid unnecessary travel for all.”

While it was a disappointment for Town, come the end of the weekend they are only six points off leaders Stansted having both played 22 matches this season.

Next up for the Woods is a trip to 10th-placed St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

