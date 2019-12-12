Search

All change over at Woodford as they look to turn fortunes around at Southend Manor

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 December 2019

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

It's all change at Woodford Town with a new management team and new signings ahead of their clash with Southend Manor this weekend.

Woods have been on a bad run of form and opted to part company with Ross Weare late last week to appoint new management duo of Roy Darby and Joe Gadsdon.

The duo will be looking to pick up their first win when they make the trip to Southchurch Park on Saturday for an Essex Senior League clash.

They have already been in charge for two games this week as they took over before Saturday where they lost 3-0 to league leaders Hashtag United.

Woodford then also crashed out of the London Senior Cup with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Isthmian Premier Division side Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday evening.

But now they have seen and assessed the squad they will hope to turn their fortunes around before the festive break.

Woods management team have moved to bolster their squad with the signings of Yemi Adelani and Wale Odedoyin.

Striker Adelani joins the Woods from Isthmian League North outfit Hullbridge Sports as they look to add more firepower.

The youngster netted six times for Sports this campaign, after joining them late last season from Ilford and helping them earn promotion from the Essex Senior League.

"Unfortunately my time at Hullbridge has come to an end. I am gutted that I'm leaving after a short period of time this season," said Adelani.

"I would like to thank the staff, management and the fans around the club for their love and warm welcome. I wish you all the best."

He added: "Happy to sign for Woodford Town, can't wait to get started."

Also joining Adelani is Odedoyin who returns to the Woods from Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Fisher.

The versatile Odedoyin has also played for the likes of Barking, Romford, Ilford and Tower Hamlets in previous seasons.

They only have two fixtures left until the Christmas break starting with the trip to Southend before hosting Hoddesdon Town on Friday, December 20.

Woods still sit 10th in the league table despite failing to win in five Essex Senior League matches.

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

