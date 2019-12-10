Woodford Town sign Adelani and Odedoyin as they look to improve fortunes

Yemi Adelani of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Town have bolstered their squad with the signings of Yemi Adelani and Wale Odedoyin as they look to bring their bad run of form to a halt.

Tower Hamlets Wale Odedoyin takes on Ilford's Isaac Nkosi (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Tower Hamlets Wale Odedoyin takes on Ilford's Isaac Nkosi (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker Adelani joins the Woods from Isthmian North outfit Hullbridge Sports as they look to add more firepower.

The youngster netted six times for Sports this campaign after joining them late last season from Ilford to help them earn promotion from the Essex Senior League.

"Unfortunately my time at Hullbridge has come to an end. I am gutted that I'm leaving after a short period of time this season.

"I would like to thank the staff, management and the fans around the club for their love and warm welcome. I wish you all the best."

He added: "Happy to sign for Woodford Town can't wait to get started."

Also joining Adelani is Wale Odedoyin who returns to the Woods from Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Fisher.

The versatile Odedoyin has also played for the likes of Ilford and Tower Hamlets in previous seasons.