Woodford Town suffer controversial defeat to Sawbridgeworth Town

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A controversial but entertaining encounter saw Woodford Town suffer their third league defeat at the hands of Sawbridgeworth Town with a score line of 3-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Things started badly for Dee Safer’s team finding themselves a goal down goals down within six minutes courtesy of a smart Cabham Clarke header.

There was respite for the Woods as Jeremiah Luwero levelled things up volleying home at the far post but it was an improved Sawbridgeworth team who looked the better side in a first half after Man of the Moment Kieran Amos continued his hot scoring streak finding the top right corner from fully 40 yards.

The game sparked into controversy after an extremely soft looking penalty was awarded to the home side after an innocuous looking aerial challenge.

You may also want to watch:

Conor Clarke made no mistake from the spot to give The Robins a comfortable advantage at the interval.

Things did improve after the break as Marcus Painter reduces the deficit seven minutes in much to the delight of The Woods noisy away following in the main stand.

If the Woods management were unhappy with the penalty award, they were positively fuming as the second half evolved, Harry Barrett seeing red after a double yellow and Jack Newbury-Neale shown a straight red after an challenge adjacent to the away technical area.

The nine men Woods to their credit looked the better side in the last 17 minutes as the home side seemed to content to sit on their lead and eat up time.

Woodford came desperately close to an equalizer in injury time a fine Lunera individual effort striking the bar much to the home fans relief.