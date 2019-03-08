Diakiesse hat-trick inspires Woodford Town to victory

Bailey Brown of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 3 Sawbridgeworth Town 1

A hat-trick from debutant Lauric Diakiesse gained Woodford Town a 3-1 success at home to Sawbridgeworth Town on Friday evening.

Sawbridgeworth arrived at the Harlow Arena rock bottom of the Essex Senior League but shocked Ross Weare's men with the opening goal of the game after hesitation in the home defence.

A fantastic atmosphere was generated by both sets of fans but it was was the Woods vociferous fans celebrating midway through the half as a quick fire brace from former Ilford man Diakiesse turned the game on it's head.

The second-half continued in a similar vein with the incessant noise making it difficult for tactical information to reach the players. Diakiesse however needed no such instruction firing into the roof of the net after an incisive break five minutes from time.

Woods newly installed manager Ross Weare said he was 'delighted to get his first win under his belt' and praised the players for coming back from a disastrous start and the backing from the home fans.

"We showed character to come back from the soft goal we gave away, that and the tremendous support tonight made it a very good evening in the end."