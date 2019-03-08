Search

Diakiesse hat-trick inspires Woodford Town to victory

PUBLISHED: 10:30 20 October 2019

Bailey Brown of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Bailey Brown of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 3 Sawbridgeworth Town 1

A hat-trick from debutant Lauric Diakiesse gained Woodford Town a 3-1 success at home to Sawbridgeworth Town on Friday evening.

Sawbridgeworth arrived at the Harlow Arena rock bottom of the Essex Senior League but shocked Ross Weare's men with the opening goal of the game after hesitation in the home defence.

A fantastic atmosphere was generated by both sets of fans but it was was the Woods vociferous fans celebrating midway through the half as a quick fire brace from former Ilford man Diakiesse turned the game on it's head.

The second-half continued in a similar vein with the incessant noise making it difficult for tactical information to reach the players. Diakiesse however needed no such instruction firing into the roof of the net after an incisive break five minutes from time.

Woods newly installed manager Ross Weare said he was 'delighted to get his first win under his belt' and praised the players for coming back from a disastrous start and the backing from the home fans.

"We showed character to come back from the soft goal we gave away, that and the tremendous support tonight made it a very good evening in the end."

Most Read

Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford’s Valentines Park voted one of the best in Britain

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted on of the best in Britain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Jailed: Gang that trafficked women and kept them under lock and key at brothels in Stratford and Woodford Green

Jailed... east London brothel and trafficking gang members Eleonora Vasileva (left), Iliya Mihaylov and Marian Vasilev. Picture: Met Police

