Woodford Town bid farewell to temporary home in style

PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 March 2019

Temi Babalola of Woodford Town celebrates their latest Essex Senior League win (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Temi Babalola of Woodford Town celebrates their latest Essex Senior League win (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 3 Sawbridgeworth Town 1

Woodford Town said goodbye to their temporary home at The Harlow Arena in style last Friday night.

Dee Safer’s side are set to move back to Woodford next season and delighted their vociferous following with a spirited second-half fight back to beat Sawbridgeworth Town 3-1.

Spurred on by their noisy fans The Woods were looking for a performance in line with the party atmosphere, but the visitors hadnt read the script taking a fourth minute lead and dominating the early exchanges.

The home side slowy took a foothold on the game levelling through a fine striker by Asher Modeste moments before a Temi Babalola penalty had been brilliantly saved.

Woods put in a much improved second half performance with substitute James Walkinshaw pulling the strings in a restructured midfield.

Modeste put the home side ahead midway through the 2nd half before young strike Samilar Ali make things safe 5 minutes from time amongst unbridled joy on the terraces.

Woods Assistant Manager Neil Day praised the depth in the Woodford squad and talked positively of the teams achievements this year.

“It was a great night and a credit to a couple of squad players who had kept the faith rather than sulking that they had a big say on a great occasion,” Day said.

“We’re in a great position to finish sixth now which will set us up for next season and is no mean achievement on zero budget.”

