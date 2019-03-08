Search

Woodford Town assistant Day says they will not take Robins lightly

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2019

Tola Odedoyin of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Tola Odedoyin of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day says they will not be taking basement boys Sawbridgeworth Town lightly, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Woods welcome Lee Mackman's men to Harlow Arena on Friday evening as they look to build on their 1-1 draw with Clapton in Ross Weare's first match in charge.

Whilst the Woods sit comfortably in mid-table, the Robins have yet to register a point in what has been a torrid campaign so far.

Day has experienced their position both in management and as a player and was quick to point out the potential threat the Hertfordshire-based team present.

"I've been in their shoes in the past and in some ways it's a win-win situation as long as you still believe your first win is just around the corner," said Day.

"Sawbo's performances have been good of late and they will be right up for the game, that's for sure.

"It's up to us to be prepared for that potential threat and impose ourselves on the game from the off."

They head into the clash on the back of the 1-1 draw with Clapton which newly-appointed manager Weare was 'gutted' about.

Tola Odedoyin powered home a close-range header on the half-hour mark, but it was not to be for a young Woods side, despite enough glimpses of their trademark slick passing game to suggest Weare's tenure will be a positive one.

A dogged Clapton grew into the game and got their rewards with a late leveller to leave the new boss disappointed, but positive about the future.

"To concede so late was disappointing and we need to eradicate late lapses of concentration," Weare said.

"There were also a lot of positives to take moving forward and the future looks bright."

The club underwent a restructuring with the management team late last week with former boss Dee Safer taking up the role of director of football.

Weare took on the role of manager and is now joined by Joe Gadsdon and Roy Darbo who were part of the promotion-winning team at Hullbridge Sports last season.

Day will continue his role as assistant manager.

