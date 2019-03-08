Woodford Town pegged back by Saffron Walden Town

Bailey Brown of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A controversial 98th minute equaliser gave second in the table Saffron Walden a point at Woodford Town after a tempestuous finish to the game.

An excellent individual performance from young winger Anis Mehmeti had given the Woods a deserved 20th minute lead in front of a big crowd at the Harlow Arena, delighting their fans with some of their best attacking football of the season.

The game changed with just a few minutes on the clock after what many spectators and media considered a miscarriage of justice.

Jayden Charles put on a heavy tackle on the Walden keeper which was deemed fair by the linesman, Charles was grabbed by the Custodian before being headfirst towards the floor.

In the ensuing melee Tion Wright was dismissed for the Woods whilst the Walden keeper 'miraculously escaped with a booking' as written by one media man at the game.

Walden now pushed forward with a numerical advantage very few in the ground expected and with eight minutes of stoppage time gone a low Gavin Cockman drive gave them a share of the spoils much to the bewilderment of Woodford players, staff and fans .

Earlier in the week Woods had travelled to Wadham Lodge and had acquitted themselves well despite a 2-0 defeat to unbeaten Walthamstow FC.

Woods arguably started the better and performed well throughout spurred on by their very vocal away support. However goals from in form Stow striking duo Dwade James and Callum Ibe was enough to give Ryan Maxwell's side the point in an entertaining encounter.