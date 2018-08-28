Safer wants Town to dig deep ahead of Redbridge battle

Woodford Town boss Dee Safer looks on from the touchline (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The local club have gone nearly two months without winning in the Essex Senior League

Woodford Town play host to Redbridge on Friday night looking to end their slump in the Essex Senior League.

After a terrific first half of the 2018/19 campaign, Dee Safer’s team have not picked up a victory since December 7.

Following a 4-1 win over Stanway Rovers on that date, Town have lost to Hullbridge Sports, St Margaretsbury and most recently on Friday to Sporting Bengal United, and drawn with Ilford, Takeley and West Essex.

The Woods manager Safer said: “Redbridge is a must-win now. We need to turn this recent slump around. It will be a big game for us.

“We have to dig in deep and pull ourselves out of this. There is no time to have our heads down and to start to feel sorry for ourselves, so this is a big game.”

Before the Christmas break, Town may have been clear favourites for this fixture with Redbridge struggling and near the bottom of the standings.

Yet the appointment of former May & Bakers boss Micky Wetherall at the start of the month has seen the Motormen improve their form.

Safer expects a difficult encounter at the Harlow Arena, he added: “Micky has turned it around and made a few new signings.

“It is always hard in this league to do a double over a team. Once they have found out what you are about they are more prepared next time.

“We were a surprise package at the start and we were flying, but he has brought in some good players and it won’t be an easy game.”

Town’s last victory occurred at home – the Harlow Arena – against Stanway, but boss Safer did admit they have generally been better on the road.

Prior to that December win, the Woods had triumphed five times in a row on the road and against some strong clubs.

Yet five of Town’s next six games are at the Harlow Arena and so they need to enjoy home comforts again.

Safer said: “You would think at home on a nice pitch we would do better because we play nice football. Sometimes we maybe overplay, but we have to get the ball down and play because that’s the only way these boys are going to develop.

“Results haven’t gone our way of late, but hopefully we can turn it around on Friday against Redbridge.”