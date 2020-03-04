Mixed fortunes for young Woodford Town squad

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A very young Woodford Town team had contrasting fortunes in two tricky away trips in the last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of youth team players have been introduced by Dee Safer in recent weeks and there was a steep learning curve at Southchurch Park as rejuvenated Clapton team ran out 4-0 winners last Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

A week later saw a completely different outcome for the young Woods chalking up an impressive 1-0 victory away to a Hoddesdon Town team who have who have proved to be something of a bogey team for Woodford in recent years.

A superb first half strike from 18-year-old Marcus Painter gave Woods the points they fully deserved for a committed display. Hoddesdon did press late on but keeper Alex Reed once again performed heroics to keep out a second half penalty and ensuring a joyful trip home for the Woodford faithful.

They now have a weekend off before hosting Cockfosters at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday evening.