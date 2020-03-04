Search

Mixed fortunes for young Woodford Town squad

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 March 2020

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A very young Woodford Town team had contrasting fortunes in two tricky away trips in the last week.

A number of youth team players have been introduced by Dee Safer in recent weeks and there was a steep learning curve at Southchurch Park as rejuvenated Clapton team ran out 4-0 winners last Tuesday.

A week later saw a completely different outcome for the young Woods chalking up an impressive 1-0 victory away to a Hoddesdon Town team who have who have proved to be something of a bogey team for Woodford in recent years.

A superb first half strike from 18-year-old Marcus Painter gave Woods the points they fully deserved for a committed display. Hoddesdon did press late on but keeper Alex Reed once again performed heroics to keep out a second half penalty and ensuring a joyful trip home for the Woodford faithful.

They now have a weekend off before hosting Cockfosters at the Harlow Arena on Tuesday evening.

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

'Out of control' behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

