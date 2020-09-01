Woodford Town secure FA Cup progress with London Colney win

FA Cup: Woodford Town 3 London Colney 1

Woodford Town secured their progress into the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory London Colney.

It didn’t look that way early on as Ibrahim Kalil put Colney ahead after just eight minutes at Woodford’s temporary home at Harlow Town.

But one back before half-time and two in the second period were a crushing blow to the Blueboys.

The Colney defence got themselves too square and a ball slipped down the channel between centre-half and full-back put substitute Luke Parrott away, where he finished with a low shot across Ellis Bunker and into the corner.

A ball was played across the box back to Bunker but with Rigert Rama closing in, the keeper inexplicably tried a drag-back and after getting in a muddle, the striker bundled it in.

They forced a number of corners too but from one of them Woodford bagged a third as a clearance found Parrott on halfway and after a swift run, he fired in his second at the near post.

Woodford now make the trip away to Hadley for their first league fixture on Saturday.