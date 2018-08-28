Brentford B’s Thompson-Brissett thankful to Woodford and urges others to follow his lead

Jaden Thompson-Brissett in action for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The former Wanstead High School pupil has signed for Brentford’s B team after impressing in the Essex Senior League

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett has signed for Brentford B after impressing at Woodford Town Jaden Thompson-Brissett has signed for Brentford B after impressing at Woodford Town

Woodford Town saw another one of their talented teenagers make the step up into the Football League last weekend when Jaden Thompson-Brissett signed for Brentford’s B team.

The 17-year-old has thrived under Dee Safer and his coaching staff in the 2018/19 campaign and helped Town sit sixth in the Essex Senior League after 27 matches.

After impressing Brentford on trial, he signed an 18-month deal at Griffin Park last Saturday with the option to extend it by another year.

Talking exclusively to this title, Thompson-Brissett said: “For me it was good to come to Woodford because I wanted to learn about men’s football and there were a lot of young players here anyway.

“It is a young team and that can be good and bad in certain ways, but we have all kicked on and flourished and a lot of people have noticed that.”

Thompson-Brissett was one of several teenagers in the Town side which has taken the division by storm this season.

After spending time in Norwich City’s youth set-up, the Wanstead High School pupil made the switch to Woods last summer.

He immediately caught the eye alongside the likes of Temi Babalola, Jack Grosvenor, Ethan Kessel and many others.

This is nothing new for Town, though, who had ex-player Ryley Scott link up with Ipswich Town after plying his trade at the club last season.

Woods’ Football Director Jason Brissett, Jaden’s father, is one of several involved who can take credit for the conveyor belt of talent being produced right now.

A former professional with AFC Bournemouth, in addition to others, the Redbridge-born ace is keen to give footballers from the local area an opportunity,

His son is one of several to take it, Thompson-Brissett added: “I owe a lot of credit to Woodford.

“It obviously helped my Dad being involved at the club, and I am just happy the club gave me a chance first of all.

“I have really flourished and scored about eight goals and helped the team recently go on a six-game winning streak, so I’m really thankful.”

Safer, with the help of coaches Neil Day and Ross Weare, seems to have the required midas touch when it comes to handing teenagers a chance.

Putting them in at the right stage and also taking them out is key and that has occurred with all the youngsters thriving at Woodford right now.

Thompson-Brissett will hope his old team can continue to impress in the division, but for him it is now about forcing his way into Brentford B’s starting XI and then in the future the Bees senior squad.

He added: “It is a really good pathway and that is one of the reasons I joined because it is so close to the first-team.

“It is a really good area and there is a good environment and the staff and everyone else is nice there, so hopefully I can kick on and make my debut for Brentford some time soon.”

While the versatile attacker, who can also play up front and in the centre of midfield, is now focused on his new team, he won’t forget the role Town played in his progress.

“Hopefully I can eventually make my first-team debut for Brentford, but my time at Woodford has been good and I appreciate everything they have done for me,” Leyton-born Thompson-Brissett said.

“I have showed if you work hard and try your best anything is possible. Woodford are a good side and they have helped me a lot and I think it can help most young players.”