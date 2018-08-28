Town seek bragging rights over local rivals Ilford

Woodford Town's Jordan Sanderson looks to get past a Leyton Athletic rival (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Dee Safer’s team will have to make do without Jordan Sanderson after he signed for St Albans City in December

Woodford Town kick off 2019 with an Essex Senior League clash against Ilford tonight (Friday).

The Foxes make the trip up the M11 to visit the Harlow Arena for both club’s first match of the year.

After ending 2018 with a 3-1 loss away to St Margaretsbury on December 22, the Woods will seek a response against Ilford.

Despite the defeat, Dee Safer’s team are still fifth and in a fantastic position heading into the second half of the campaign.

Woods will have to make do without one of their talented attackers, however, after Jordan Sanderson recently bid farewell to the club.

The ex-Colchester United midfielder impressed during the first half of the season, but has joined St Albans City.

Sanderson, who was at Concord Rangers before he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, scored in Town’s 4-1 win over Stanway Rovers on December 7, but will ply his trade in the National League South again from now on.