Woodford Town fall to late equaliser against rivals Ilford

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 1 Ilford 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was a real feeling of deja vu for Woodford Town as they were denied by yet another very late equaliser after dominating much of the game against Ilford.

Lauric Diakessi's first-half strike had given the Woods a first half lead on a freezing night at the Harlow Arena, much to the delight of their vociferous fans.

Diakiesse could have and should have increased their advantage as an all too common failing of not pressing home their advantage came back to haunt them.

You may also want to watch:

Jonny Fowell's men finally got a foothold in the game as a spell of late pressure led to Morgan Seaman handling on the line and being instantly shown the red card.

Ali Al Nashi made no mistake from the spot kick, firing clinically past Alex Reed as a deep fog enveloped the ground.

Head of Woodford Management Team Ross Weare was clearly disappointed after the game, once again ruing wasted opportunities to win the game outright.

"It still hasn't sunk in how we managed to come away without three points," Weare said.

"It's obvious we must take our chances and be more clinical."