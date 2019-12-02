Search

Advanced search

Woodford Town fall to late equaliser against rivals Ilford

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 December 2019

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 1 Ilford 1

There was a real feeling of deja vu for Woodford Town as they were denied by yet another very late equaliser after dominating much of the game against Ilford.

Lauric Diakessi's first-half strike had given the Woods a first half lead on a freezing night at the Harlow Arena, much to the delight of their vociferous fans.

Diakiesse could have and should have increased their advantage as an all too common failing of not pressing home their advantage came back to haunt them.

You may also want to watch:

Jonny Fowell's men finally got a foothold in the game as a spell of late pressure led to Morgan Seaman handling on the line and being instantly shown the red card.

Ali Al Nashi made no mistake from the spot kick, firing clinically past Alex Reed as a deep fog enveloped the ground.

Head of Woodford Management Team Ross Weare was clearly disappointed after the game, once again ruing wasted opportunities to win the game outright.

"It still hasn't sunk in how we managed to come away without three points," Weare said.

"It's obvious we must take our chances and be more clinical."

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town fall to late equaliser against rivals Ilford

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists