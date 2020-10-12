Woodford Town crash out of the FA Vase

Woodford Town joint-manager Julian Charles (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Town crashed out of the FA Vase as they ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 reverse at Hoddesdon Town.

The Woods disappointing season continued despite a much improved performance from Dee Safer’s and Julian Charles’ men.

It was Woodford indeed who made the better start, opening the scoring as Jeremiah Luwero tiptoed through the home defence before coolly slotting home much to the delight of The Woods typically boisterous away following.

Despite conceding a rather soft equaliser shortly after half Woodford felt a little aggrieved about how the game developed.

Hoddesdon took the lead after a penalty was awarded for a heavy tackle on the edge of the box with much debate as to where the contact had taken place.

More controversially they were adamant a Hoddesdon player already on a yellow should have seen red for impeding keeper Ras Krilsa trying to make a quick clearance with ball in hand.

Club Media Spokesman Neil Day said: “Fair to say some decisions didn’t go for us, in particular impeding the keeper with a raised foot is a pretty clear bookable defence, the ref seemed to find any reason not to penalise it rather than visa versa which had an impact on the game as we really pressed late on.”

Woodford did indeed press non stop in a late finale which saw them hit the crossbar and few could have begrudged them the opportunity to take the game into penalties but it was not to be.