Woodford Town now face vital matches after Hadley defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:09 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 04 November 2019

Ellis Routledge of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Ellis Routledge of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Despite fantastic vocal support Woodford Town went down to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at at Hadley this Saturday.

The Woods never really got going against a Hadley side who have proved a hard nut to crack this season, pushing Havant & Waterlooville close after a fantastic run in the FA Cup.

The Woodford management team headed by Ross Weare will be keen to steady the ship as soon as possible with two very difficult away matches coming up against Redbridge and Walthamstow.

Club spokesman Neil Day was quick to play up the significance of the two games both in the short term and the long term as the club continue to build their fan base ahead of the much anticipated and long awaited return to Ashton Playing Field.

"Obviously we need a win to avoid dropping into any sort of relegation dogfight but it's also a wonderful opportunity for local Woodford Supporters to attend a game and see what we're about.

"We've enjoyed tremendous vocal support for several season but by a small minority, we would love to see the local community come together and show just what the future could bring on Friday and the following Tuesday.

