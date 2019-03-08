Search

Woodford Town shot themselves in the foot says assistant Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 March 2019

Woodford Town captain Jack Grovesnor heads the ball (pic: Tim Edwards)

Woodford Town captain Jack Grovesnor heads the ball (pic: Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 0 Hullbridge Sports 2

A bare bones Woodford line up went down 2-0 to high flying Hullbridge Sports in an entertaining encounter at the Harlow Arena last Friday.

Woodford were only able to name one substitute and the writing was on the wall as early as the fourth minute as the visitors started brightly and opened the scoring with a well worked move to momentarily silence the raucous Woodford support in an impressive crowd of 125.

To their credit Woodford grew into the game and had at least 3 good chances to level proceedings, Temi Balbola coming the closest with a fiercely struck volley Lewis Greene in the Hullbridge goal did well to paw away.

The second-half followed a similar pattern, Rumanian Striker Vladut Sighiartau firing wide when one-on-one with the impressive Greene.

The game was settled five minutes from time after Woodford unsuccessfully appealed for offside and a two man breakway saw a cool finish to take three valuable points to Lower Road and Woodford Boss Dee Safer contemplating what might have been.

Woods Assistant Managet Neil Day was pleased with his side’s performance but felt his side ‘shot themselves in the foot’ even before the game kicked off.

“This was always going to be a tough game and late substitutions as players tired or tactical reasons were always going to play a key part,” Day said.

“We shot outselves on the foot even before kick and had to change our plan with no plan B to fall back on, those who played battled realy well but in the end that self imposed disadvantage became crucial and cost us dear.”

